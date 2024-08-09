Megastar Foods standalone net profit declines 70.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.16% to Rs 56.92 croreNet profit of Megastar Foods declined 70.44% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.16% to Rs 56.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.9256.83 0 OPM %3.435.10 -PBDT1.432.82 -49 PBT0.612.21 -72 NP0.471.59 -70
