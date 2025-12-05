Friday, December 05, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mobavenue Media signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Mobavenue Media signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Dec 05 2025

Mobavenue Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 26 November 2025 with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The MOU sets out a collaborative framework for the Discovery of Kuppam initiative, aimed at promoting awareness of the Kuppam region across digital media channels using the Mobavenue Platform. The project focuses on showcasing the region's holistic development, including tourism, healthcare, education, sanitation, public amenities, political governance, and public welfare schemes. This disclosure is being made in the interest of shareholders and to ensure adequate transparency.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dec 05 2025

