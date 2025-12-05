Friday, December 05, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of JPT Securities reported to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.11 -100 OPM %027.27 -PBDT-6.560.03 PL PBT-6.560.03 PL NP-6.560.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

