Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 97.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.87% to Rs 10.50 croreNet profit of Modern Malleables declined 97.36% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 68.87% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.5033.73 -69 OPM %4.1940.17 -PBDT0.4413.83 -97 PBT0.2713.66 -98 NP0.2710.22 -97
