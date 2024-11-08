Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.58% to Rs 28.68 croreNet Loss of Keerthi Industries reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.58% to Rs 28.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.6847.47 -40 OPM %-23.40-5.10 -PBDT-7.93-3.68 -115 PBT-10.98-6.71 -64 NP-4.52-5.86 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content