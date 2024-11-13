Modison consolidated net profit rises 45.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 122.48 croreNet profit of Modison rose 45.99% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 122.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales122.4897.15 26 OPM %8.297.53 -PBDT10.266.83 50 PBT8.485.35 59 NP8.195.61 46
