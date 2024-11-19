Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 62.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 44.65 croreNet profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 62.31% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 44.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.6546.15 -3 OPM %14.2413.33 -PBDT7.185.93 21 PBT5.724.59 25 NP4.222.60 62
