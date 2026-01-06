Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL edges higher after manganese ore production rises 3.7% YoY in Q3

MOIL edges higher after manganese ore production rises 3.7% YoY in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

MOIL added 2.12% to Rs 375.25 after the company said that it has achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of about 3.7% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

"This is the highest-ever production achieved by the company in any third quarter since its inception," MOIL stated.

The public sector undertakings 9M FY26 production of manganese ore aggregated to 14.21 lakh tonnes, up 6.8% YoY.

"The sustained improvement in production performance is a result of focused mine planning, operational discipline, enhanced mechanization, and the dedicated efforts of MOILs workforce across all operating units," the company said in a statement.

 

MOIL is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Category-I public sector undertaking (PSU) that is engaged in the business of mining and supplying manganese. At present, the company operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

The company's net profit jumped 40.99% to Rs 70.44 crore on a 19.24% increase in revenue to Rs 348.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power soars after global brokerage initiates Buy call

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power soars after global brokerage initiates Buy call

AXIS Bank's average total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q3

AXIS Bank's average total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q3

EC to publish draft SIR electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh today

EC to publish draft SIR electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh today

Indian Railways utilises over 80% of CAPEX in first three quarters of current fiscal

Indian Railways utilises over 80% of CAPEX in first three quarters of current fiscal

Aptech bags Rs 4-cr training order from state government body

Aptech bags Rs 4-cr training order from state government body

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon