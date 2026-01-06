Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AXIS Bank's average total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

AXIS Bank reported a 12.3% increase in average total deposits to Rs 11,97,400 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 10,66,400 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the banks average total deposits increased 5.1%.

Average CASA deposits stood at Rs 4,48,200 crore as of 31 December 2025, registering a 3.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth and an 8.9% YoY growth.

The banks gross advances (end balance) rose 14.1% YoY to Rs 11,70,500 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 10,25,900 crore in Q3 FY25. On a QoQ basis, gross advances increased 3.7%.

Total deposits (end balance) increased 15% YoY and 4.8% QoQ to Rs 12,60,800 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th September 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,976 domestic branches and 13,177 ATMs.

The bank reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26. The banks net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 13,745 crore in Q2 FY26, up 1% QoQ and 2% YoY basis. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2 FY26 stood at 3.73%.

The counter rose 0.17% to Rs 1,288 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

