Indian Railways utilises over 80% of CAPEX in first three quarters of current fiscal

Indian Railways has maintained a strong trend in the utilization of allocated Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) outlays for 2025-26. As of the end of December 2025, Indian Railways has spent 80.54 per cent, i.e., Rs 2,03,138 crore of the total GBS of ₹2,52,200 crore. This represents a 6.54 per cent increase in GBS utilization compared to the same period last year (December 2024). The expenditure has primarily focused on safety measures, capacity enhancement, infrastructure modernization, and passenger amenities.
In the category of safety-related works, 84 per cent of the allocated funds have been utilized. For capacity augmentation, out of Rs 1,09,238 crore allocated, Rs 76,048 crore (69 per cent) has been expended. Customer amenities have seen 80 per cent utilization, with expenditure amounting to Rs 9,575 crore till December 2025.
The results of consistent capital expenditure (CAPEX) over the last decade are evident in 164 Vande Bharat train services, 30 Amrit Bharat train services, the implementation of the Kavach automatic train protection system, over 99 per cent electrification of the broad-gauge network, and extensive works covering new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, traffic facilities, investments in PSUs, and metropolitan transport systems. These trends indicate that the Ministry of Railways' GBS expenditure plan is on track, with infrastructural works being executed expeditiously.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content