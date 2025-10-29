Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 209.76 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 9.71% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 209.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 191.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales209.76191.30 10 OPM %18.6417.55 -PBDT35.2930.62 15 PBT20.8018.68 11 NP15.4814.11 10
