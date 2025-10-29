Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 209.76 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 9.71% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 209.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 191.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales209.76191.30 10 OPM %18.6417.55 -PBDT35.2930.62 15 PBT20.8018.68 11 NP15.4814.11 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

