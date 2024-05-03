Business Standard
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 43.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 21.07% to Rs 98.27 crore
Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 43.30% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.07% to Rs 98.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.28% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 393.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.27124.51 -21 393.50423.61 -7 OPM %15.8813.07 -17.3314.30 - PBDT19.9213.92 43 69.1757.92 19 PBT13.6911.39 20 43.5748.37 -10 NP9.6116.95 -43 30.3545.49 -33
First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

