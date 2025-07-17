Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 91.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.20% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance declined 91.46% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.20% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.81 -64 OPM %48.2883.95 -PBDT0.141.67 -92 PBT0.141.67 -92 NP0.141.64 -91
