Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

