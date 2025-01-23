Cigniti Tech soars as PAT climbs 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

Cigniti Technologies surged 13.67% to Rs 1,692.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.33% to Rs 63.57 crore on 10.34% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 516.40 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.Profit before tax stood at Rs 85.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 35.49% from Rs 63.12 crore posted in same quarter a year ago.
Total expenses increased 6.82% YoY to Rs 440.32 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was Rs 299.01 crore (up 6.19% YoY), hired contractors costs stood at Rs 82.97 crore (up 15.65% YoY) for the period under review.
In dollar terms, the companys gross revenues rose by 8.3% YoY to $60.9 million.
EBITDA jumped 36.6% YoY to Rs 88.2 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 17.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 13.8% posted in Q3 FY24.
For Q3 FY25, executable order book over next 12 months stood at $220 million.
Total no. of clients was 55 at the end of the December 2024 quarter. The firm added 5 new clients during the quarter.
Attrition rate increased to 14.2% in Q3 FY25 from 11.7% recorded in same period last year.
Cigniti Technologies is engaged in providing software testing services across the world.
