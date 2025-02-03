Motherson announces incorporation of JV Co. with Hamakyorex

Samvardhana Motherson International announced the incorporation of the joint venture company between SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (51%) and Hamakyorex Co., Japan (49%) in the name of SMGCL Co., Japan on 03 February 2025.
The new joint venture company will carry on the business of comprehensive logistic operations and provide a range of related services including third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, packaging and import/export (EXIM) solutions to various industries in Japan and or other locations.
