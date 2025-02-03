Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson announces incorporation of JV Co. with Hamakyorex

Motherson announces incorporation of JV Co. with Hamakyorex

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International announced the incorporation of the joint venture company between SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (51%) and Hamakyorex Co., Japan (49%) in the name of SMGCL Co., Japan on 03 February 2025.

The new joint venture company will carry on the business of comprehensive logistic operations and provide a range of related services including third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, packaging and import/export (EXIM) solutions to various industries in Japan and or other locations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Godrej Properties acquires Pearlshine Home Developers

Mahanagar Gas hikes its stake in International Battery Company India

TVS Motor appoints Gaurav Gupta as President - India 2W business

Board of Bank of Baroda to decide on fund raising via QIP

Cipla to infuse ZAR 900 million in Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Limited

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

