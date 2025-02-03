Business Standard

TVS Motor appoints Gaurav Gupta as President - India 2W business

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) announced the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as President - India 2W business. He will be based out of Bengaluru and report to K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company. Gaurav will head the India 2W business, both ICE and EV. He has over three decades of experience and has worked in multiple geographies including India, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Vietnam, and ASEAN markets.

Prior to joining TVSM, Gaurav served at JSW MG Motor India (until recently as MG Motor India) in assignments as an Executive Committee member, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer. During his tenure ~6.5 years, he played a pivotal role in establishing and leading the commercial operations for MG Motor India from the ground up, significantly impacting the Indian automotive industry.

 

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

