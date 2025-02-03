Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas hikes its stake in International Battery Company India

Mahanagar Gas hikes its stake in International Battery Company India

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Mahanagar Gas has completed investment in 43,71,065 no. of equity shares of International Battery Company India (IBC India) on 03 February 2025 and consequently, the Company holds 44% of the paid-up equity share capital along with voting rights of IBC India.

IBC India was incorporated to carry on the business of undertaking manufacturing, promotion, marketing, distribution, sale and export of the battery cells.

Upon the investment, IBC India has become an associate of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor appoints Gaurav Gupta as President - India 2W business

TVS Motor appoints Gaurav Gupta as President - India 2W business

Board of Bank of Baroda to decide on fund raising via QIP

Board of Bank of Baroda to decide on fund raising via QIP

Cipla to infuse ZAR 900 million in Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Limited

Cipla to infuse ZAR 900 million in Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Limited

TVS Motor Company update on acquisition of minor stake in Killwatt GmbH

TVS Motor Company update on acquisition of minor stake in Killwatt GmbH

Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 128.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 128.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon