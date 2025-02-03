Mahanagar Gas hikes its stake in International Battery Company India

Mahanagar Gas has completed investment in 43,71,065 no. of equity shares of International Battery Company India (IBC India) on 03 February 2025 and consequently, the Company holds 44% of the paid-up equity share capital along with voting rights of IBC India.
IBC India was incorporated to carry on the business of undertaking manufacturing, promotion, marketing, distribution, sale and export of the battery cells.
Upon the investment, IBC India has become an associate of the Company.
