Mphasis Ltd rises for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2531.1, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.73% jump in NIFTY and a 9.46% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2531.1, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 24814.25. The Sensex is at 81614.89, up 0.76%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 7.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36938.1, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2541.7, up 1.15% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 3.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.73% jump in NIFTY and a 9.46% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

