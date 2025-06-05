Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2296, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2296, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24817.95. The Sensex is at 81630.86, up 0.78%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has risen around 2.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26264.55, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2305.9, up 1.17% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corp gains on Rs 274-cr Maharashtra traffic management order

RailTel Corp gains on Rs 274-cr Maharashtra traffic management order

RailTel Corp picks techno electric as managed service partner for Noida data centre

RailTel Corp picks techno electric as managed service partner for Noida data centre

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 25-cr from Andhra Pradesh Police Dept

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 25-cr from Andhra Pradesh Police Dept

Eternal surges as foreign broker reaffirms bullish view

Eternal surges as foreign broker reaffirms bullish view

Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon