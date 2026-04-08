Mphasis Ltd soars 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2328.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.21% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2328.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 6.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31403.35, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2350, up 0.67% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 9.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.21% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.