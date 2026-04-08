HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1%, up for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1456, up 1% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.51% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 3.21% jump in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1456, up 1% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 7.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31403.35, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1424.8, up 1.04% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 5.51% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 3.21% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.