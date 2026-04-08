LTIMindtree Ltd gains for fifth session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4490.8, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 3.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

LTIMindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4490.8, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. LTIMindtree Ltd has added around 4.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31403.35, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4481, up 1.33% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is up 9.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 3.21% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.