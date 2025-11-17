Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 7.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 182.39 croreNet profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 7.94% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 182.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales182.39170.24 7 OPM %14.7817.01 -PBDT33.6337.76 -11 PBT31.8235.84 -11 NP23.2925.30 -8
