Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 7.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 182.39 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 7.94% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 182.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales182.39170.24 7 OPM %14.7817.01 -PBDT33.6337.76 -11 PBT31.8235.84 -11 NP23.2925.30 -8

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

