MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 127650, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 11.28% rally in NIFTY and a 31.47% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127650, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 24101.80078125. The Sensex is at 79578.85, down 0.46%.MRF Ltd has gained around 0.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24016.2, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4011 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5675 shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127892.5, down 1.69% on the day. MRF Ltd tumbled 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 11.28% rally in NIFTY and a 31.47% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

