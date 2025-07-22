Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 324 Crore

Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 324 Crore

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas has reported 13.98% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 324.32 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 284.53 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged by 24.30% YoY to Rs 1,975.92 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 28.60%, while revenue from operations increased by 5.95% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 437.77 crore in the June FY26 quarter, up 14.09% from Rs 383.69 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA increased by 15.98% YoY to Rs 485.36 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 stood at 24.56%, compared to 26.33% in Q1 FY25.

 

Total sales volume for the June 2025 quarter was 384.86 million standard cubic meters (SCM), up 9.61% YoY. During the same period, CNG sales volume reached 271.31 million SCM, reflecting a growth of 7.54% YoY, while PNG sales aggregated to 113.55 million SCM, up 14.89% YoY.

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

The scrip declined 1.87% to Rs 1484.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

