Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 10.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 10.12% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.37% to Rs 533.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 492.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.533.32492.1212.8312.4873.0665.9050.5046.4938.0934.59

