Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 91.45% to Rs 4.89 croreNet Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 91.45% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.8957.22 -91 OPM %-541.92-15.29 -PBDT-43.33-25.65 -69 PBT-43.67-25.98 -68 NP-37.28-19.47 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:37 PM IST