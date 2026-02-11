Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 91.45% to Rs 4.89 crore

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 91.45% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.8957.22-541.92-15.29-43.33-25.65-43.67-25.98-37.28-19.47

