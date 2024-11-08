Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 496.29 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 4.45% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 496.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 414.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales496.29414.53 20 OPM %14.2015.60 -PBDT71.8564.96 11 PBT52.5049.96 5 NP38.9437.28 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 rev falls 3.4% to Rs 37,634 cr, operating profit tanks 14% YoY

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex treads water at 79,400; China unveils $839 bn local govt debt swap

Donald Trump, Trump

After Donald Trump's election win, many Americans research moving abroad

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon