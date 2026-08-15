Ceinsys Tech receives registration as a Google Cloud Partner
Ceinsys Tech has been registered as a Google Cloud Partner across the following engagement areas:Google Cloud - Co-sell Google Cloud - Services Google Workspace - Co-sell and Services Google Cloud - Technology Google Workspace - Technology
The company attained the Registered status across these areas on 29 May 2026. The partnership further strengthens the company's technology ecosystem and its ability to support customers through cloud-led, scalable and intelligent digital solutions.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST