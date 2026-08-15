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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech receives registration as a Google Cloud Partner

Ceinsys Tech receives registration as a Google Cloud Partner

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Ceinsys Tech has been registered as a Google Cloud Partner across the following engagement areas:

Google Cloud - Co-sell Google Cloud - Services Google Workspace - Co-sell and Services Google Cloud - Technology Google Workspace - Technology

The company attained the Registered status across these areas on 29 May 2026. The partnership further strengthens the company's technology ecosystem and its ability to support customers through cloud-led, scalable and intelligent digital solutions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST