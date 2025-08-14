Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSTC consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the June 2025 quarter

MSTC consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 77.43 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 7.85% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 77.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.4369.04 12 OPM %56.4056.07 -PBDT59.9055.59 8 PBT57.6553.28 8 NP42.3439.26 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Amin Tannery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Amin Tannery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2025 quarter

James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Ecofinity Atomix standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Ecofinity Atomix standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon