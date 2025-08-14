MSTC consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 77.43 croreNet profit of MSTC rose 7.85% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 77.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.4369.04 12 OPM %56.4056.07 -PBDT59.9055.59 8 PBT57.6553.28 8 NP42.3439.26 8
