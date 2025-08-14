Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 0.82 croreNet profit of Jagat Trading Enterprises rose 157.14% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.820.60 37 OPM %73.1743.33 -PBDT0.620.26 138 PBT0.620.26 138 NP0.540.21 157
