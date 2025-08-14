Amin Tannery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 10.89 croreNet profit of Amin Tannery remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.899.76 12 OPM %7.906.05 -PBDT0.320.27 19 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.070.07 0
