James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 26.05 croreNet profit of James Warren Tea rose 46.80% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.0530.89 -16 OPM %37.0130.33 -PBDT17.1511.35 51 PBT16.7410.71 56 NP14.249.70 47
