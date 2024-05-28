Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 64.67 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 9.69% to Rs 5.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 302.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 28.57% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 64.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.64.6762.60302.16332.545.465.867.005.531.231.5512.3513.280.030.437.669.040.360.285.876.50