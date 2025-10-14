Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Mittal Sections' debut turns brittle

BSE SME Mittal Sections' debut turns brittle

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Mittal Sections was trading at Rs 108.70 on the BSE, a discount of 23.99% compared with the issue price of Rs 143.

The scrip was listed at Rs 114.40, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 114.40 and a low of Rs 108.70. About 14,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mittal Sections' IPO was subscribed 2.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 October 2025 and it closed on 9 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 136 to Rs 143 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 37,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.96% from 99.92% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the acquisition of land, construction of a factory building and purchase of plant and machinery; to meet working capital requirements; for full or partial repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Telegram's new features

Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Widespread rains expected in TN, Pondy; heavy rain alert for 4 districts

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Crude oil outlook: WTI prices likley to average around $56 by end of 2025

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty below 25,150; PSBs, Pharma shares under pressure

India cough syrup, new drug policy

LIVE news: WHO warns against 3 cough syrups in India after children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Mittal Sections is a leading manufacturer of an extensive range of mild steel sections and structural steel products, including MS flat bars, MS round bars, MS angles, and channels. It produces products in different grades, such as E250A, offering versatility to meet the diverse needs of clients across multiple industries. The sizes provided cover a wide spectrum, allowing for customized solutions in both small-scale and large-scale construction and industrial projects. As of 31 July 2025, the company had a total of 51 employees on a payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 28.15 crore and net profit of Rs 1.47 crore for the period ended 31 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 301 pts; Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; VIX spurts 4.92%

Sensex slumps 301 pts; Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; VIX spurts 4.92%

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

IREDA jumps as Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 154 cr

IREDA jumps as Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Authorised Dealer (AD) banks and their overseas branches permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

Authorised Dealer (AD) banks and their overseas branches permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

Volumes soar at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon