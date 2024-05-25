Business Standard
Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net profit of Mudra Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.15 -27 0.940.60 57 OPM %-36.3620.00 -42.5530.00 - PBDT-0.040.03 PL 0.400.18 122 PBT-0.040.03 PL 0.400.18 122 NP0.010.01 0 0.300.10 200
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

