Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
