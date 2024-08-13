Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.260.2753.8562.960.140.170.140.170.110.13