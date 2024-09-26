Business Standard
Mukta Arts spurts on inking lucrative deal with Zee Entertainment

Mukta Arts spurts on inking lucrative deal with Zee Entertainment

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Mukta Arts surged 19.73% to Rs 116.25 after the company signed a six-year deal with Zee Entertainment for the satellite and media rights of 37 films.
Mukta Arts announced an agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises for the assignment of satellite and media rights of 37 of its films. The deal, effective 25 August 2027, will span six years.
While the exact financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, Mukta Arts has confirmed that the total consideration is 25% higher than the previous agreement with Zee.
Mumbai-based Mukta Arts is an Indian film production company. Established in 1978, the company is involved in the production, distribution, exhibition and education in cinema and creative arts and production of digital software in television serials, web series and documentaries.
 
On a consolidated basis, Mukta Arts reported net loss of Rs 6.78 crore in Q1 June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in Q1 June 2023. Net sales declined 4.11% YoY to Rs 38.77 crore in Q1 June 2024.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

