Mukta Arts spurts on inking lucrative deal with Zee Entertainment

Mukta Arts surged 19.73% to Rs 116.25 after the company signed a six-year deal with Zee Entertainment for the satellite and media rights of 37 films.

While the exact financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, Mukta Arts has confirmed that the total consideration is 25% higher than the previous agreement with Zee.

Mumbai-based Mukta Arts is an Indian film production company. Established in 1978, the company is involved in the production, distribution, exhibition and education in cinema and creative arts and production of digital software in television serials, web series and documentaries.

Mukta Arts announced an agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises for the assignment of satellite and media rights of 37 of its films. The deal, effective 25 August 2027, will span six years.