Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods shares slide

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 783.04 points or 1.06% at 73283.16 at 13:43 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 3.42%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.47%),NBCC (India) Ltd (down 2.29%),Siemens Ltd (down 2.25%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 1.96%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.91%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.79%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.59%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.58%).
On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.86%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.53%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.
At 13:43 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 303.47 or 0.53% at 56972.2.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 77.19 points or 0.45% at 16967.36.
The Nifty 50 index was up 88.6 points or 0.34% at 26092.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.81 points or 0.35% at 85464.68.
On BSE,1612 shares were trading in green, 2328 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

