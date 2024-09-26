Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 783.04 points or 1.06% at 73283.16 at 13:43 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 3.42%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.47%),NBCC (India) Ltd (down 2.29%),Siemens Ltd (down 2.25%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 1.96%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.91%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.79%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.59%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.58%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.86%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.53%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.

At 13:43 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 303.47 or 0.53% at 56972.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 77.19 points or 0.45% at 16967.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.6 points or 0.34% at 26092.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.81 points or 0.35% at 85464.68.

On BSE,1612 shares were trading in green, 2328 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

