Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 89.35 points or 1.02% at 8678.63 at 13:43 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 2.47%), Siemens Ltd (down 2.25%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.91%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.56%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.46%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.31%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.17%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.17%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.4%), moved up.

At 13:43 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 303.47 or 0.53% at 56972.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 77.19 points or 0.45% at 16967.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.6 points or 0.34% at 26092.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.81 points or 0.35% at 85464.68.

On BSE,1612 shares were trading in green, 2328 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News