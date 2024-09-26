Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2024.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
PB Fintech Ltd lost 5.96% to Rs 1620 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd tumbled 5.65% to Rs 416.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59098 shares in the past one month.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd crashed 5.09% to Rs 718.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
KFin Technologies Ltd pared 4.90% to Rs 1038.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41637 shares in the past one month.
Concord Biotech Ltd dropped 4.54% to Rs 2124.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18101 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

cbi

CBI registers bank fraud case against promoters, directors of Cox and Kings

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Congress failed as Opposition in past 10 years, PM Modi tells BJP workers

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at record, Sensex jumps 700pts to 85,900, Nifty at 26,250

Vedanta dividend 2024

Vedanta shareholders to rejoice: Company lines up for 4th dividend for FY25

Shakib Al Hasan retirement

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan announces his retirement from Test cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon