PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2024. PB Fintech Ltd lost 5.96% to Rs 1620 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd tumbled 5.65% to Rs 416.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59098 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd crashed 5.09% to Rs 718.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd pared 4.90% to Rs 1038.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41637 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd dropped 4.54% to Rs 2124.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18101 shares in the past one month.

