Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Gautam Gems Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Optiemus Infracom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 September 2024.
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd lost 9.20% to Rs 36.81 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 87.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
Gautam Gems Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 8.52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.55 lakh shares in the past one month.
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd tumbled 7.81% to Rs 72.33. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20590 shares in the past one month.
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd corrected 7.59% to Rs 19. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65974 shares in the past one month.
Optiemus Infracom Ltd slipped 7.32% to Rs 780.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55123 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

