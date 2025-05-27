Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 302.89 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa rose 14.07% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 302.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.17% to Rs 28.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 1250.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1172.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales302.89294.29 3 1250.451172.73 7 OPM %2.372.29 -1.351.32 - PBDT15.7712.86 23 47.1749.86 -5 PBT12.829.81 31 35.1637.57 -6 NP8.927.82 14 28.8730.77 -6
