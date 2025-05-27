Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 79.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.81% to Rs 90.05 croreNet profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 79.80% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.81% to Rs 90.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.87% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 329.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales90.0569.37 30 329.74274.39 20 OPM %11.8011.40 -10.5812.01 - PBDT9.836.79 45 30.3227.47 10 PBT5.022.86 76 12.9811.93 9 NP3.652.03 80 7.968.64 -8
