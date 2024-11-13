Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 94.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 145.18 croreNet profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 94.73% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 145.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 183.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales145.18183.49 -21 OPM %5.589.77 -PBDT8.2719.39 -57 PBT0.7410.45 -93 NP0.397.40 -95
