Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.70% to Rs 43.47 croreNet profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 77.88% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 43.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.4737.90 15 OPM %18.8619.82 -PBDT5.304.62 15 PBT1.941.85 5 NP2.011.13 78
