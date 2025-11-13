ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.29% to Rs 2.34 croreNet profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.29% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.341.68 39 OPM %2.992.98 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.060.04 50 NP0.050.03 67
