Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance jumps 18% in six days

Muthoot Finance jumps 18% in six days

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Muthoot Finance rallied 6.75% to Rs 2,447.15, extending gains for the sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Muthoot Finance surged 18.46% in six trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 2,065.85 on 29 May 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,470.25 today. The counter has soared 121.74% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,665 hit on 23 July 2024.

On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.54 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 8.95% as against the Sensex's 1.92% rise.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 12.28% as against a 10.56% rise in Sensex.

Also Read

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee gains in volatile trade after RBI's big cuts; ends higher at 85.64/$

Indian markets

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex up 747 pts, Nifty tops 25k as investors cheer RBI rate cut

Premiumbonds

Surety bonds' market faces multiple growth challenges despite govt push

Dino https://www.cinebuster.in/

ED raids Dino Morea and others in Mithi river desilting scam case

RCB

Pune mob celebrating RCB IPL 2025 win booked for bursting crackers

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 39.71% as against Sensex's 9.48% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 70.551. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 2,202.91, 2,205.82, and 2,093.38, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Muthoot Finance is the flagship company of the Kerala-based business house, The Muthoot Group, which has diversified operations in financial services, healthcare, education, and hospitality. It is India's largest gold loan-focused NBFC.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 29.7% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on a 35.3% rise in total income to Rs 5,652.94 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Holdings & Investment sells 0.65% stake in Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Holdings & Investment sells 0.65% stake in Bajaj Finserv

Larsen & Toubro announces Rs 500 crore ESG bond issuance in partnership with HSBC

Larsen & Toubro announces Rs 500 crore ESG bond issuance in partnership with HSBC

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

India's Gross Domestic Product to grow at 6.5% for in FY26

India's Gross Domestic Product to grow at 6.5% for in FY26

Azad Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Azad Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon