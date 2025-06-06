Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Pune mob celebrating RCB IPL 2025 win booked for bursting crackers

Pune mob celebrating RCB IPL 2025 win booked for bursting crackers

The incident took place at Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk (Goodluck Chowk) after the match on June 3

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Around 40 persons were booked in Pune for bursting firecrackers and creating ruckus while celebrating RCB's IPL win, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk (Goodluck Chowk) after the match on June 3, the Deccan police station official said. "Around 40 persons have been charged under provisions of Maharashtra Police Act for disrupting public transport, creating public nuisance and disturbing peace with firecrackers. The celebrations caused inconvenience to motorists. We are reviewing CCTV footage of the area to identify more persons," the official added. RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

